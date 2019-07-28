Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour
See moreSee less
Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de Franceview • Just now
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record642 views • 4 hours ago
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces5,098 views • 22 hours ago
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'2,051 views • 22 hours ago
Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!519 views • 6 hours ago
'We need to hydrate before Paris!' - Peter Sagan gets the beers in299 views • Just now
Stage 21 Profile: A sprint showdown at the Champs-Elysees568 views • Just now
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title2,206 views • 22 hours ago
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph1,101 views • 22 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'
Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!
'We need to hydrate before Paris!' - Peter Sagan gets the beers in