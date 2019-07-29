‘Viva Colombia!’ – Brailsford rocks Bernal’s colours at Tour party

VIDEO - Tour de France 2019 - ‘Viva Colombia!’ – Dave Brailsford rocks Egan Bernal’s colours at Tour party
See moreSee less
Cycling
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win99 views • 1 hour ago
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again27 views • 1 minute ago
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal453 views • 2 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Seventh heaven for Ineos as 'supreme talent' Bernal wins best Tour for years1,311 views • 13 hours ago
A new era for sprinting - Move over Cavendish, this is Ewan and Groenewegen's time37 views • Just now
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins' Champs-Elysees memories3 views • Just now
Best of Brad on a Bike - Bradley Wiggins' top moments from the 2019 Tour de France18 views • Just now
Wiggins - 'This has been the highlight of my life in cycling'367 views • 2 hours ago
'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish2,274 views • 14 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal
#TheBreakaway - Seventh heaven for Ineos as 'supreme talent' Bernal wins best Tour for years
A new era for sprinting - Move over Cavendish, this is Ewan and Groenewegen's time
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins' Champs-Elysees memories