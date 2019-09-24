VIDEO - 60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
See moreSee less
60 Second Pro
Just now
60 Second Pro
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial10 views • Just now
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot475 views • 08/06/2019 at 11:35
Roger Federer - 60 Second Pro: How to serve and volley on clay5,705 views • 05/06/2019 at 10:52
60 Second Pro: Del Potro's tips for a monster forehand691 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:31
60 Second Pro: Monfils' Slam Dunk Smash1,072 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:27
60 Second Pro: Dominic Thiem on the perfect kick serve1,279 views • 01/06/2019 at 16:24
60 Second Pro - How to throw a bike in a sprint finish932 views • 12/07/2019 at 18:08
60 Second Pro - Mastering the serve with Cilic364 views • 29/05/2019 at 11:28
60 Second Pro - Jo Konta gives you her three tips for playing on clay1,003 views • 29/05/2019 at 08:58
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers
Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial
How Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial
Highlights: Zverev beats Raonic to win Laver Cup for Europe
Explainer: The science of a Time Trial and how to save time
From disaster to glory: Tiberi wins men junior's ITT after early bike change