A new era for sprinting - Move over Cavendish, this is Ewan and Groenewegen's time

A new era for sprinting - Move over Cavendish, this is Ewan and Groenewegen's time
Eurosport

Just now

How a new generation of sprinters ushered in a new era at the 2019 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

