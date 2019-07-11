Pasqualon edges Politt and Greipel in intermediate sprint

VIDEO - Andrea Pasqualon edges Nils Politt and Andre Greipel in intermediate sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar1,640 views • 55 minutes ago
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget2,355 views • 10 hours ago
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 54,563 views • 8 hours ago
WATCH: Geraint Thomas makes huge Stage 6 statement as he puts time into rivals and Bernal1,372 views • 4 minutes ago
Watch the gruelling mountain-top finish as Teuns takes Stage 6 and Ciccone claims yellow2,014 views • 2 hours ago
Gallopin gets stopped by... an umbrella1,249 views • 20 hours ago
#AskSagan: How will you celebrate your win?166 views • 5 hours ago
Pasqualon edges Politt and Greipel in intermediate sprint6 views • Just now
Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains686 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar
Euro Papers: Griezmann’s next club confirmed, PSG panic over Neymar
La Planche des Belles Filles 2012 - A moment Bradley Wiggins will never forget
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 5
WATCH: Geraint Thomas makes huge Stage 6 statement as he puts time into rivals and Bernal