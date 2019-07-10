Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #AskMattAnything: Tour fashion, swear words and smelly cheese - a unique look at life on the road

#AskMattAnything: Tour fashion, swear words and smelly cheese - a unique look at life on the road
7 views | 05:37
Eurosport

Just now

Matt Stephens answers your questions about the Tour de France, ice-cream, swear words and pretty much everything else in between.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Tour de France-highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos