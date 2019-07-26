Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #AskSagan: Daniel Oss steps in as Peter naps during massage

#AskSagan: Daniel Oss steps in as Peter naps during massage
40 views | 01:14
Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe

25 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Peter Sagan looked a broken man ahead of Stage 19 at the Tour de France, so Bora–Hansgrohe teammate Daniel Oss stepped in to answer the latest question from the fans.

