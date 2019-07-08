Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #AskSagan: Inside Bora-Hansgrohe - 'I don't like the discipline of the TTT!'

We catch up with Bora-Hansgrohe star Peter Sagan before the Team Time Trial on Stage 2 of the Tour de France.

