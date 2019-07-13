Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #AskSagan: What do you eat when at the Tour de France?

#AskSagan: What do you eat when at the Tour de France?
view | 01:28
Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

When go behind the scenes with Bora Hansgrohe star Peter Sagan and see what he eats when riding at the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos