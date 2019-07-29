VIDEO - Best of Brad on a Bike - Bradley Wiggins' top moments from the 2019 Tour de France
Brad on a Bike
Brad on a Bike
Best of Brad on a Bike - Bradley Wiggins' top moments from the 2019 Tour de France23 views • 4 minutes ago
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins watches Pinot abandon and negotiates sleet and snow at the Tour2,879 views • 26/07/2019 at 21:38
Wiggins reacts - 'It was heartbreaking to watch Pinot ... but that's the brutality of the Tour'1,996 views • 26/07/2019 at 16:31
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos782 views • 25/07/2019 at 18:41
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat548 views • 24/07/2019 at 20:18
Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the ’61 punctures’396 views • 21/07/2019 at 18:11
Brad on a Bike: Dreams end on Stage 14404 views • 20/07/2019 at 19:23
Brad on a Bike: A barny, some love and the Chelsea Flower Show2,123 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike: Inside the team time trial2,911 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins' Champs-Elysees memories