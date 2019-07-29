Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Best of Brad on a Bike - Bradley Wiggins' top moments from the 2019 Tour de France

Best of Brad on a Bike - Bradley Wiggins' top moments from the 2019 Tour de France
23 views | 07:48
Brad on a Bike

35 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Re-live Bradley Wiggins' highlights from the 2019 Tour de France, featuring great insight and funny moments.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Brad on a Bike


View moreMore videos of Brad on a Bike
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos