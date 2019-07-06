VIDEO - Brad on a Bike: Selfies, mechanicals and racing the peloton
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: Carnage on Stage 1 as favourites caught up in crashes452 views • 2 hours ago
Crash mars finish as Teunissen edges Sagan1,822 views • 3 hours ago
Geraint Thomas: Egan Bernal decision doesn’t hurt2,344 views • Yesterday at 20:28
The Breakaway: 'He should have been at this race’ – Smith and Wiggins blast Cavendish decision372 views • 1 hour ago
Third favourite Fuglsang down in nasty crash on Stage 11,577 views • 4 hours ago
Froome has taken a ‘big step forward’ after ‘traumatic’ period695 views • 22 hours ago
#AskSagan: Inside Bora-Hansgrohe with Peter Sagan113 views • 8 hours ago
Bizarre bike change for Elia Viviani52 views • 4 hours ago
Sagan takes sprint ahead of Colbrelli, Van Avermaet and Matthews463 views • 4 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Carnage on Stage 1 as favourites caught up in crashes
Crash mars finish as Teunissen edges Sagan
Euro Papers: Shock twist as PSG offer Barca target Neymar to Real Madrid
Geraint Thomas: Egan Bernal decision doesn’t hurt
The Breakaway: 'He should have been at this race’ – Smith and Wiggins blast Cavendish decision
Third favourite Fuglsang down in nasty crash on Stage 1