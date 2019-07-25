Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos

VIDEO - Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Team Ineos
See moreSee less
Brad on a Bike
35 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago
Brad on a Bike
Brad on a Bike: Trying not to get in trouble with Ineos48 views • 8 minutes ago
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat340 views • 23 hours ago
Brad on a Bike: Wiggins revisits scene of the ’61 punctures’367 views • 21/07/2019 at 18:11
Brad on a Bike: Dreams end on Stage 14385 views • 20/07/2019 at 19:23
Brad on a Bike: A barny, some love and the Chelsea Flower Show2,077 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike: Inside the team time trial2,889 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Brad on a Bike: Selfies, mechanicals and racing the peloton756 views • 08/07/2019 at 12:03
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway: Thomas needs to take control and attack now
'Quintana comes out to play!' with glorious Stage 18 win
'Ineos left it too late!' - Wiggins and Smith react to Alaphilippe resurgence
Thomas: We ran out of guys, we knew it'd be hard
Stage 18 highlights: Quintana 'pulverises opposition', Alaphilippe fights back
Alaphilippe: I gave it my all in 'very tough' Stage 18