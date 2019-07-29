Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Brad on a Bike - Wiggins' Champs-Elysees memories

Brad on a Bike - Wiggins' Champs-Elysees memories
3 views | 01:24
Eurosport

8 hours agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

From peering over the barriers as a kid to leading out Mark Cavendish for a sprint victory, Bradley Wiggins reminisces about his Champs-Elysees memories.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

