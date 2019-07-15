Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins Show podcast - Geraint Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title
The Bradley Wiggins Show
15 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title45 views • 5 minutes ago
Thomas v Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator'1,472 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash2,948 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub1,658 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast to return for the Tour413 views • 05/07/2019 at 13:35
Thomas would ride for Froome, says Wiggins1,318 views • 03/06/2019 at 22:28
Wiggins lavishes praise on comeback king Nibali568 views • 05/06/2019 at 08:46
‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts527 views • 03/06/2019 at 11:19
'Team Sky have dehumanised cycling'302 views • 27/05/2019 at 13:02
