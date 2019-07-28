Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - 'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish

'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish
The sprint finish in Stage 21 of the 2019 Tour de France delivered in spades, with Egan Bernal crossing the line moments later to seal his GC title.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

