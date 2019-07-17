Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam

Caleb Ewan wins by a whisker to complete Grand Tour grand slam
174 views | 01:09
Eurosport

Just now

Caleb Ewan beat Dylan Groenewegen in a photo finish to join an elite club of 13 riders who have won a stage at all three Grand Tours.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos