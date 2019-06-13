Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Chris Froome injury news - Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford explains how Froome crashed

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford explains how Chris Froome crashed
Team Ineos director Dave Brailsford confirms that Chris Froome will not ride at the Tour de France and explains how he crashed during the Criterium du Dauphine recon.

