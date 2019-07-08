VIDEO - Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'
See moreSee less
Cycling
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials1,006 views • 26 minutes ago
Geraint Thomas - 'It feels totally different being defending champion, but it's a nice boost'111 views • Just now
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow1,716 views • 1 hour ago
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle424 views • 10 hours ago
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash351 views • 10 hours ago
Michael Woods left in awe of Alaphilippe's power in stage win25 views • 9 minutes ago
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub547 views • 10 hours ago
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey822 views • 2 hours ago
Watch the final km of Alaphilippe's sparkling stage win343 views • 1 hour ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash
Michael Woods left in awe of Alaphilippe's power in stage win