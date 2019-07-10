VIDEO - Geraint Thomas v Egan Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator' in Team Ineos battle
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
54 minutes agoUpdated Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Thomas v Bernal: La Planche des Belle Filles 'key indicator'639 views • Just now
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash1,539 views • 08/07/2019 at 09:25
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub1,247 views • 08/07/2019 at 09:11
The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast to return for the Tour371 views • 05/07/2019 at 13:35
Thomas would ride for Froome, says Wiggins1,311 views • 03/06/2019 at 22:28
Wiggins lavishes praise on comeback king Nibali565 views • 05/06/2019 at 08:46
‘Suddenly he has shown his human side’ – Wiggins on how ‘robot’ Roglic won hearts525 views • 03/06/2019 at 11:19
'Team Sky have dehumanised cycling'290 views • 27/05/2019 at 13:02
‘He has turned it around’ – Wiggins impressed by Yates’ comeback317 views • 27/05/2019 at 12:27
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barca cash flow crisis could open Neymar door for Real
Euro Papers: Arsenal deal for French starlet 'essentially complete'
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials
‘Media agenda’ exists against Paul Pogba
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Stage 4 highlights: Viviani clinches Stage 4 win, Alaphilippe stays in yellow