VIDEO - Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
1 hour agoUpdated 15 minutes ago
Stage highlights
Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France28 views • 15 minutes ago
Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains2,974 views • 11/07/2019 at 20:46
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 55,182 views • 11/07/2019 at 12:15
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow4,053 views • 11/07/2019 at 12:15
Highlights: Jumbo-Visma deny Team Ineos in team time trial3,168 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Highlights: Carnage on Stage 1 as favourites caught up in crashes2,939 views • 11/07/2019 at 12:24
Highlights: Carapaz extends lead in GC after Roglic woes1,345 views • 27/05/2019 at 00:01
Stage 14 highlights: Carapaz in pink as Roglic, Nibali, Yates close in GC3,563 views • 25/05/2019 at 19:16
Stage 13 highlights: Ilnur Zakarin flourishes, Simon Yates flounders1,180 views • 24/05/2019 at 19:07
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
#TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome
Euro Papers: James Rodriguez ditches Napoli for Real Madrid rival
Watch Impey's first ever Tour de France stage win
#TheBreakaway - Alaphilippe could win the Tour but Thomas looks strong
Thomas de Gendt's ridiculous power stats from his breakaway Stage 8 Tour de France win
Euro Papers: Ronaldo 'courting' key as Juve end United's De Ligt dream