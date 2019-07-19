Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13

VIDEO - Highlights: Incredible Julian Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
19 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Stage highlights
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 1310 views • Just now
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory928 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time7,636 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France242 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:38
Highlights as De Gendt and Alaphilippe light up superb Stage 83,015 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:34
Highlights: Stage 7 delivers thrilling sprint finish and Groenewegen win2,154 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:33
Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains3,013 views • 11/07/2019 at 20:46
Full highlights of a Sagan masterclass in Stage 55,275 views • 11/07/2019 at 12:15
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow4,083 views • 11/07/2019 at 12:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘This is a phenomenon!’ – Julian Alaphilippe roars to time trial glory
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades
Alaphilippe - I can't believe it!
Thomas didn't expect Alaphilippe victory, admits Frenchman is 'one to watch'
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
Sagan - I think the Tour de France is just starting now