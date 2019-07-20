Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground

Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground
150 views | 08:21
Stage highlights

48 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago

Thibaut Pinot led a French one-two ahead of overall leader Julian Alaphilippe to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 117.5-km mountain trek from Tarbes on Saturday.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Stage highlights


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos