VIDEO - Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground
48 minutes agoUpdated 28 minutes ago
Highlights: Pinot, Alaphilippe seal French one-two as Thomas loses ground150 views • 28 minutes ago
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 13558 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory1,021 views • 18/07/2019 at 18:45
Highlights: Ewan's photo-finish delight, Quintana and Porte fight back after crash2,519 views • 9 hours ago
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time7,667 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Highlights as Daryl Impey stars on day for the breakaway at Tour de France247 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:38
Highlights as De Gendt and Alaphilippe light up superb Stage 83,017 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:34
Highlights: Stage 7 delivers thrilling sprint finish and Groenewegen win2,165 views • 15/07/2019 at 19:33
Brutal Stage 6 highlights as Giulio Ciccone takes yellow and Geraint Thomas makes big gains3,015 views • 11/07/2019 at 20:46
