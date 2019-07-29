Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - How The Race Was Won: Questionable decisions, a late crack and timing errors?

‘You can’t declare a new finish line!’ – Decisions after landslide made no sense
How The Race Was Won

Cosmo Catalano reviews how Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

