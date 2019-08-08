Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - 'I would never have believed this!' - Egan Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown

'I would never have believed this!' - Bernal receives hero's welcome in hometown
18 views | 00:59
Eurosport

5 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Egan Bernal received a hero's welcome when he returned to his hometown after winning the Tour De France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos