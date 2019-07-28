VIDEO - 'Indescribably tough!' - GCN ride the first ever Tour stage, on 100-year-old bikes
See moreSee less
GCN
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
GCN
'Indescribably tough!' - GCN ride the first ever Tour stage, on 100-year-old bikes70 views • Just now
‘An absolute weapon’ – GCN presents CCC Pro Team's Giant Trinity TT bike19 views • 24/07/2019 at 16:14
Devious tricks - Bluffing, trash talking and hiding74 views • 19/07/2019 at 16:04
The world champion’s bike – GCN take a hands-on look at Alejandro Valverde’s bike36 views • 19/07/2019 at 14:50
‘I’ve got a seriously hot bike here’ – GCN take a tour of Adam Yates’ bike35 views • 19/07/2019 at 14:34
Checking out Valverde’s rainbow bike574 views • 12/07/2019 at 15:21
How to ride like a Tour De France pro - with GCN128 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The best, the newest and most custom tech from the Tour91 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
GCN: All the cool things ahead of the Grand Depart31 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France
Euro Papers: Pogba move 'inevitable' as United set price at £180m
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'
Bernal: I cannot believe what happened!