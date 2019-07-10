Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Julian Alaphilippe - 'I will never forget riding in the Maillot Jaune, it's a special emotion'

Alaphilippe - 'I will never forget riding in the Maillot Jaune, it's a special emotion'
Julian Alaphilippe explains the emotion of riding in the leader's jersey in-front of a home French crowd at the 2019 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

