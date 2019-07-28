Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Nico Portal: Chapeau to G for finishing second

Portal: Chapeau to G for finishing second
15 views | 04:10
Eurosport

34 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Team Ineos directeur sportif Nico Portal saluted Geraint Thomas for following up his 2018 Tour de France title with second place a year later.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos