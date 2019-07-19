VIDEO - Peter Sagan does a one-handed wheelie up a 17% gradient
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades278 views • 3 hours ago
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists684 views • 7 hours ago
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial294 views • 3 hours ago
Peter Sagan does a one-handed wheelie up a 17% gradient167 views • Just now
Devious tricks - Bluffing, trash talking and hiding11 views • 52 minutes ago
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory908 views • 22 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win2,649 views • 23 hours ago
Pavement hops and scary descents – on-board footage from Stage 12201 views • 18 hours ago
Geraint Thomas ready to go ‘all in’ on Friday610 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
Euro Papers: Neymar in talks to join Ronaldo at Juve
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
Devious tricks - Bluffing, trash talking and hiding
Highlights: Simon Yates wins thrilling three-way sprint for Stage 12 glory