Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Peter Sagan shows off at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan shows off at the Tour de France
11 views | 00:18
Eurosport

Just now

Peter Sagan showed off his exceptional bike-handling skills with a rear wheelie during Stage 12 of the Tour.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos