VIDEO - Quick Highlights: How Nibali won Stage 20
See moreSee less
What You Missed
19 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago
What You Missed
Quick Highlights: How Nibali won Stage 2019 views • 8 minutes ago
What You Missed stage 1537 views • 21/07/2019 at 23:38
Quick highlights: Stage 14 - Alaphilippe, Pinot shine on Tour's Tourmalet to lift home hopes70 views • 21/07/2019 at 00:11
What you missed from Stage 1162 views • 18/07/2019 at 13:59
Bitesize recap of a breakaway day at the Tour de France21 views • 14/07/2019 at 22:48
Bitesize recap of Stage 8 of the Tour de France151 views • 14/07/2019 at 19:05
Quick highlights: Climbs galore as Teuns wins brutal Stage 674 views • 11/07/2019 at 22:28
Rapid recap - Stage 5 of the Tour de France in a bitesize review169 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Quick Highlights: Sidecars, crashes and Viviani’s landmark win87 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Stage 20 highlights: Bernal takes title, heartbreak for Alaphilippe, Nibali pounces
'The moment Geraint Thomas handed his Tour title to Egan Bernal'
Watch the finish as Nibali goes solo to win Stage 20, and Bernal takes the Tour title
Thomas congratulates Bernal on his Tour de France triumph
'Oh no! Not now!' - Alaphilippe cracks on final climb to end podium hopes
'Bernal will start a new reign' - Wiggins on Ineos dominance