Quick Highlights: Sidecars, crashes and Viviani’s landmark win
Stage 4 of the Tour de France saw sidecar action, some fans cooling off, crashes and Elia Viviani claim a maiden win on the Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
