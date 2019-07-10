Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Rapid recap - Stage 5 of the Tour de France in a bitesize review

Rapid recap - Stage 5 of the Tour de France in a bitesize review
21 views | 02:30
What You Missed

31 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

What You Missed


View moreMore videos of What You Missed
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos