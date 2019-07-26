VIDEO - Remarkable footage of landslide in road on Stage 19
Cycling
Highlights of crazy Stage 19 as Bernal and hail strike181 views • Just now
Watch furious Alaphilippe react as Stage 19 cancelled due to hail8,217 views • 53 minutes ago
Bernal break: Is this the moment he takes control of Tour?2,688 views • 1 hour ago
Remarkable footage of landslide in road on Stage 19674 views • Just now
How Bernal and Ineos took control of the Tour on Stage 19380 views • Just now
'It's time!' - Watch the moment Thomas attacks on Stage 19924 views • 1 hour ago
Astonishing weather conditions at the finish of Stage 192,287 views • 34 minutes ago
Wiggins reacts - 'It was heartbreaking to watch Pinot ... but that's the brutality of the Tour'1,370 views • 1 hour ago
'Heartbreak for France, heartbreak for Pinot' - Thibaut Pinot in tears as he abandons the Tour4,056 views • 2 hours ago
