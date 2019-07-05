Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Sir Bradley Wiggins ready to hit the road as Eurosport’s motorbike reporter

Wiggins ready to hit the road as Eurosport’s motorbike reporter
80 views | 00:30
Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Sir Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, returns to Eurosport’s cycling coverage in a new role as in-race motorbike reporter.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos