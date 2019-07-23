Stage 16 Contador predicts – power and speed to win

VIDEO - Stage 16 Alberto ontador predicts – power and speed to win
See moreSee less
Cycling
Two legends meet - Bradley Wiggins interviews the Tour de France leader1,222 views • 1 hour ago
NUTS about the Tour - Featuring Matt Stephens, Peter Sagan, Adam Yates and more144 views • 2 hours ago
Geraint Thomas crashes to add GC drama to sprint stage1,608 views • 1 hour ago
Wiggins podcast: It's all lined up for Thomas to win1,240 views • Yesterday at 10:49
Wiggins podcast: Thomas 'brave' for admitting weakness341 views • Yesterday at 10:59
Wiggins podcast: 'Scary' time fans spat at Lance757 views • Yesterday at 11:21
From agony to joy – the best of on-board cameras79 views • 4 hours ago
‘Shouldn’t we be chasing?’ - Geraint Thomas’ big mistake on Stage 153,808 views • Yesterday at 09:38
Geraint Thomas: ‘My legs were good… I wanted to go earlier’1,285 views • 21/07/2019 at 18:08
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Two legends meet - Bradley Wiggins interviews the Tour de France leader
NUTS about the Tour - Featuring Matt Stephens, Peter Sagan, Adam Yates and more
Geraint Thomas crashes to add GC drama to sprint stage
Euro Papers: Real Madrid using Gareth Bale as bait to get Neymar
Wiggins podcast: It's all lined up for Thomas to win
Wiggins podcast: Thomas 'brave' for admitting weakness