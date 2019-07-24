Cycling > Tour de France

Stage 18 profile - The first of three defining days in the Alps
14 hours agoUpdated Just now

The first of three defining days in the Alps features the legendary trio of the Col de Vars, Col d’Izoard and Col du Galibier ahead of a fast downhill ride into the ski resort of Valloire. Never before will Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey credentials be so fervently tested.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

