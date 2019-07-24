VIDEO - Stage 18 profile - The first of three defining days in the Alps
See moreSee less
Stage Profiles TDF
16 hours agoUpdated 35 minutes ago
Stage Profiles TDF
Stage 18 profile - The first of three defining days in the Alps150 views • 35 minutes ago
Stage 17 profile: Pond du Gard to Gap - breakaway time?3,113 views • 23/07/2019 at 18:23
Tour de France Stage 12 profile - Toulouse - Bagneres-de-Bigorre1,481 views • 18/07/2019 at 11:26
Tour de France 2019 - Stage 9 profile1,131 views • 13/07/2019 at 19:41
Stage 13 profile - Pau to Pau386 views • 19/07/2019 at 09:26
Stage 16 – Nimes to Nimes653 views • 21/07/2019 at 20:04
Tour de France 2019 Stage 2 profile95 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
Stage 1 profile: Challenging climbs set to finish with a bunch sprint486 views • 06/07/2019 at 12:44
Tour de France 2018: Stage 21 profile600 views • 28/07/2018 at 21:26
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH: Full Rowe-Martin clash emerges – who was in the wrong?
Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas
Watch bizarre incident that got Rowe and Martin expelled
#TheBreakaway - Hilarious Peter Sagan has Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui in stitches
'Brain-fart' - Wiggins and Smith analyse Rowe v Martin incident
Brad on a Bike - Wiggins chats to Van Avermaet and deals with the sweltering heat