VIDEO - Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow
See moreSee less
Tour de France-highlights
20 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Tour de France-highlights
Stage 3 Highlights: Alaphilippe provides champagne moment to seal brilliant win and take yellow1,177 views • Just now
'That was quality' - Team Ineos set red-hot pace in time trial1,439 views • Yesterday at 16:07
Stage 15 Highlights: Astana double up1,468 views • 23/07/2018 at 12:40
Stage 14 Highlights: Fraile beats out Alaphilippe as Thomas retains yellow519 views • 21/07/2018 at 22:24
Stage 13 Highlights: Quiet before the Sagan storm2,303 views • 20/07/2018 at 18:36
Stage 12 Highlights: Crashes and plenty of drama12,922 views • 19/07/2018 at 19:31
Stage 2 Highlights3,785 views • 08/07/2018 at 19:08
Tour de France 2018: Stage 1 highlights11,767 views • 07/07/2018 at 19:10
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub
Watch the attack that earned Alaphilippe the yellow jersey
Watch the final km of Alaphilippe's sparkling stage win