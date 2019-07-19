VIDEO - TDF 2019 Geraint Thomas didn't expect Alaphilippe victory, admits Frenchman is 'one to watch'
See moreSee less
Cycling
‘This is a phenomenon!’ – Julian Alaphilippe roars to time trial glory2,013 views • 12 minutes ago
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades416 views • 5 hours ago
Alaphilippe - I can't believe it!32 views • Just now
Thomas didn't expect Alaphilippe victory, admits Frenchman is 'one to watch'254 views • Just now
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists802 views • 9 hours ago
Sagan - I think the Tour de France is just starting now36 views • Just now
#AskSagan - Peter Sagan introduces us to the Bora bus driver37 views • 8 minutes ago
Highlights: Incredible Alaphilippe storms to time trial victory on Stage 1319 views • Just now
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial322 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘This is a phenomenon!’ – Julian Alaphilippe roars to time trial glory
Highlights: Vos claims glory as Spratt fades
Alaphilippe - I can't believe it!
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists
Sagan - I think the Tour de France is just starting now
Euro Papers: Neymar in talks to join Ronaldo at Juve