Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - Team Ineos with the optical illusion magic

Team Ineos with the optical illusion magic
17 views | 00:14
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 43 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos