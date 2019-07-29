VIDEO - The 2019 Tour de France - A Grand Tour for the ages
Cycling
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal361 views • Just now
#TheBreakaway - Seventh heaven for Ineos as 'supreme talent' Bernal wins best Tour for years1,203 views • 10 hours ago
Wiggins - 'This has been the highlight of my life in cycling'261 views • Just now
'Caleb Ewan from absolutely nowhere!' Watch the thrilling Champs-Elysees sprint finish2,094 views • 11 hours ago
The 2019 Tour de France - A Grand Tour for the ages14 views • Just now
Peter Sagan photobombs Ineos champagne parade5,666 views • 14 hours ago
Bernal glugs champagne en route to historic triumph807 views • 14 hours ago
Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France2,615 views • 17 hours ago
‘History for the green jersey’, says Sagan on record seventh win75 views • 10 hours ago
