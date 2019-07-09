The Breakaway: ‘Cav needs to be at a team that loves him’

2 views | 18:49

Adam Blythe and Brian Smith joined Orla Chennaoui to discuss Elia Viviani’s win in Stage 4, explaining what it’s like inside a sprint train (04:15). Mitchelton-Scott chief Matt White talks to Matt Stephens (05:50), and transfer rumours are dissected, with the futures of Viviani (08:10), Sam Bennett (10:20), Mark Cavendish (12:05), Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic (15:00) all discussed.



