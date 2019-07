The Breakaway: Egan Bernal is not a GC favourite

4 views | 17:30

Mitchelton-Scott’s sporting director Matt White joined The Breakaway gang of Orla Chennaoui, Adam Blythe and Brian Smith to answer your questions. White spoke about Simone Yates’ conditioning (02:00, Team Ineos’ dual leadership issues (06:30), whether this year’s parcours will end Ineos’ dominance at the Tour (08:00), and explains why he sees Egan Bernal as a dark horse for the GC (11:30).



