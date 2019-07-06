Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - The secrets behind Peter Sagan’s bike

8 hours agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Dan Lloyd of GCN got his hands on Peter Sagan’s new Specialized S-Works Venge ahead of the 2019 Tour de France.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
