TheBreakaway - Alberto Contador reacts to Simon Yates' brilliant stage win

18 minutes agoUpdated 4 minutes ago

Alberto Contador joins Orla Chennaoui, Brian Smith and Dan Lloyd to discuss Simon Yates' brilliant stage win. There is an interview with Geraint Thomas (10:00) and a look ahead to Friday's time trial.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
