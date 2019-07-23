TheBreakaway - Brad and Orla left speechless by Sean's hilarious tease of his rest-day antics

237 views | 13:26

Bradley Wiggins and Sean Kelly join Orla Chennaoui to react to Stage 16 of the Tour de France. Cobbled-specialist Sean backs Caleb Ewan to win his third stage of the race on the streets of Paris (00:55), Thomas De Gendt speaks to Matt Stephens (02:45), Deceuninck-Quickstep’s overstretched aims are discussed (05:10). Also discussed are G’s crash (06:20), Fuglsang’s departure (07:40) and Sean’s tale



