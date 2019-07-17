TheBreakaway - Ewan vs Cav, trouble at Team Sunweb, and a look ahead to the Pyrenees

1,350 views | 14:41

Brian Smith and GCN’s Dan Lloyd join Orla Chennaoui for The Breakaway after an exciting sprint stage at the Tour de France. Caleb Ewan’s victory is discussed, plus Michael Matthews tells Ashley House why Team Sunweb have abandoned their bid for the green jersey (05:25), and there's a look ahead to the Pyrenees.



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.