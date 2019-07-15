VIDEO - #TheBreakaway - Reaction to decisive day in Tour de France, featuring Dan Martin
See moreSee less
The Breakaway
4 hours agoUpdated Just now
The Breakaway
#TheBreakaway - Reaction to decisive day in Tour de France, featuring Dan Martinview • Just now
#TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome2,141 views • 4 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Alaphilippe could win the Tour but Thomas looks strong4,020 views • 4 hours ago
#TheBreakaway - Roche explains how and why he crashed on a long flat stage2,367 views • Yesterday at 19:05
#TheBreakaway - A great day for Geraint Thomas as defending champion flies under the radar4,940 views • 11/07/2019 at 19:31
The Breakaway: Egan Bernal is not a GC favourite2,496 views • 11/07/2019 at 07:09
The Breakaway: ‘Cav needs to be at a team that believes in him’2,564 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The Breakaway - Brad, Blythe and Orla on Alaphilippe's red-hot form and Cav's punditry credentials3,006 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
The Breakaway: Wiggins on the pressure of the modern peloton685 views • 10/07/2019 at 23:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights of Stage 10 as big names drop big time
Watch the best sprint finish of the Tour de France as Van Aert outguns his rivals
Froome 'broke his promise' in 2012 Tour de France
Euro Papers: Poch could swap Alderweireld or Sissoko for Roma star
Yates tells touching story of 'pure class' Sagan kindness
Wiggins: Thomas can 'definitely' win second Tour title