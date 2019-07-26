Cycling > Tour de France

VIDEO - #TheBreakaway - 'The most dramatic of days as the weather-gods intervene'

#TheBreakaway - 'The most dramatic of days as the weather-gods intervene'
922 views | 16:30
The Breakaway

23 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Reaction to the dramatic Stage 19 of the Tour de France from Bradley Wiggins, Brian Smith and Orla Chennoui.

The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?

Eurosport is the home of the Tour de France. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Breakaway


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos