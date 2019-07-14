TheBreakaway with Jonathan Vaughters - Team Ineos are a different beast without Froome

1,084 views | 12:56

Dan Lloyd, Brian Smith and Orla Chennaoui discuss Stage 9 of the Tour de France and are joined by Jonathan Vaughters, Team Manager of EF Education First. Vaughters addresses the change of focus for the team after Tejay Van Garderen’s crash (01:10), the change of racing style by Team Ineos (06:30) and how he sees the top ten ending up (08:30).



The Tour de France is the world's biggest and most iconic cycling race. With another gruelling trip across the Alps and Pyrenees, who will wear the yellow jersey on the Champs-Elysees?



